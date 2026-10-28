₹152 crore per home! Naman Xana sets new benchmark in Mumbai’s luxury real estate market

According to a report by Lighthouse Luxury, powered by property registration intelligence platform Zapkey, the figures highlight the concentration of wealth in Mumbai’s premium housing market. The analysis tracks registered residential property transactions using Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) data.

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Located on Worli Seaface, Naman Xana is an ultra-luxury residential development by the Shree Naman Group. Its average transaction value significantly exceeded that of other projects featured in the report, underlining the premium commanded by select properties in Mumbai’s established luxury neighbourhoods.

Godrej Trilogy Seafront leads in total sales value

While Naman Xana topped the rankings by average ticket size, Godrej Trilogy Seafront in Worli led in total registered sales value. The project recorded 54 home sales worth ₹1,199 crore during the six months, with an average transaction value of approximately ₹22.2 crore.

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Oberoi Elysian ranked second, registering 67 transactions worth ₹899 crore, followed by Rustomjee Crown, which recorded 51 home sales valued at ₹622 crore.

Prestige Nautilus registered 18 transactions worth ₹571 crore, translating into an average ticket size of approximately ₹31.7 crore, the second-highest among the featured developments.

Lodha The Park recorded 76 home sales worth ₹563 crore, with an average transaction value of ₹7.4 crore. Runwal Raaya followed with 36 transactions valued at ₹550 crore.

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Mumbai’s luxury housing market remains strong

Collectively, the 10 residential projects recorded 496 home sales worth ₹6,116 crore between April and September 2026. The rankings were based on the total value of registered transactions, rather than the number of homes sold.

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The figures reveal significant differences in pricing across Mumbai’s luxury housing market. While Naman Xana recorded an average transaction value of ₹152 crore, Godrej Reserve had an average ticket size of approximately ₹5.7 crore.

The report’s figures reflect registered property consideration and exclude stamp duty, registration charges and GST. They may also change as delayed registrations are incorporated.