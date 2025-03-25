Suryakumar Yadav, wife Devisha buy two residential apartments in Mumbai for Rs 21.11 crore

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Yadav, have acquired two residential apartments in Mumbai for Rs 21.11 crore. These apartments are located in Godrej Sky Terraces in Mumbai’s Deonar area.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction took place in March.

Yadav has acquired two apartments on consecutive floors with a total carpet area of 392.36 sq m (~4,222.76 sq ft) and a total built-up area of 424.46 sq m (~4,568 sq ft), as per the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website. The agreement includes six designated car parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.26 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Godrej Sky Terraces is a residential project developed by Godrej, spanning 1.05 acres. It offers 3BHK and 4BHK configurations, as per RERA. Godrej Sky Terraces has recorded 25 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs 202 crore between March 2024 and February 2025. The average property price of the project stands at Rs 52,433 per sq ft.

Deonar, a residential locality near Chembur is served by the Chembur railway station on the Harbour Line and is connected by the Mumbai Monorail. It is also served by major roads like the Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel Expressway.