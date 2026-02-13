Tehri maharaja plans sale of Lutyens bungalow property for Rs 1,000 crore: Report

Maharaja Manujendra Shah of Tehri Garhwal is reportedly planning to sell his 3.2-acre bungalow property on Bhagwan Das Road to a Delhi-based entrepreneur. The deal is reportedly valued at Rs 1,000 crore.

As per a report in Moneycontrol, if completed, this would be the businessman’s second marquee acquisition in the elite Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ). The identity of the businessman, with significant interests in the food and beverage sector, is yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The businessman is already in talks to acquire Jawaharlal Nehru's first official residence for more than Rs 1,100 crore, according to the report.

It further stated that a law firm, representing the buyer, has issued a public notice inviting any individual or entity with a claim over the property to submit supporting documents. This is a customary final stage in due diligence in property matters.

Both the Bhagwan Das Road estate and Jawaharlal Nehru’s former residence on Motilal Nehru Marg are regarded as rare trophy assets, meaning that such estates seldom change hands, and transactions in this micro-market often set new benchmarks for ultra-luxury pricing in India, a real estate consultant aware of the deal told the news site.

Advertisement

Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone, spanning nearly 28 square kilometres and comprising about 3,000 bungalows, remains one of the country’s most exclusive residential districts. The majority of these properties continue to be government-owned and are occupied by senior ministers, judges, bureaucrats, and diplomats.

Approximately 600 of the bungalows in the zone are privately owned, typically by prominent industrialists, business families, and erstwhile royals, reinforcing the area’s status as a symbol of prestige and influence.

If the pending Tehri Maharaja Bungalow deal closes, it will add to the succession of record-breaking purchases by industrialists and business families in the region, underscoring the continuous rise in ultra-luxury property values within Lutyens’ Delhi.