Thinking of buying a luxury home? This city just beat Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram by a huge margin

India's premium residential real estate market continues to witness strong momentum, with Noida emerging as the country's best-performing luxury housing destination. Average capital values for under-construction premium homes in Noida have increased by as much as 28% year-on-year, outperforming established markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

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Robust macroeconomic conditions, rising disposable incomes, and continued investment in premium residential projects are driving demand across India's luxury housing segment, according to a recent report by Savills India.

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Noida leads price appreciation

Among the country's leading residential markets, Noida recorded the highest appreciation in under-construction luxury homes, with capital values rising between 4% and 28% over the past year. Mumbai followed with an annual increase of 10% to 15%, while Bengaluru registered growth of 3% to 11%. Gurugram, after witnessing rapid gains in recent years, recorded a relatively modest appreciation of around 2%.

The report attributes Noida's stellar performance to ongoing infrastructure expansion, including the upcoming Noida International Airport, improved metro connectivity, expressways, and growing commercial activity, all of which have significantly boosted investor confidence.

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Premium homes

Demand remains concentrated in premium developments offering modern amenities, sustainable design, and strategic locations, according to Savills India.

The uptrend signifies continued investor interest in modern and future-ready projects in highly accessible growth corridors. It also signals a market gradually shifting from intense repricing to stable value addition backed by premiumisation, rising incomes, calibrated supply and persistent demand.

Industry experts believe buyers are increasingly prioritising larger homintensees, integrated townships, and lifestyle-oriented projects, particularly in cities witnessing rapid infrastructure growth.

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Luxury segment

The broader trend of premium housing outperforming the mass-market segment across India. Developers continue to launch high-end residential projects as affluent buyers and investors remain active despite elevated property prices. At the same time, affordable housing supply has remained constrained, making the luxury segment a key growth driver for the real estate sector.