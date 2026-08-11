Trump Towers is coming to Hyderabad—65-storey, 800-foot towers set to become South India’s tallest

The project will feature more than 450 residences, including 3.5-BHK and 4-BHK homes, priced upwards of Rs 5 crore and going up to Rs 18 crore for a penthouse.

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The project, being built at a cost of Rs 1,800 crore, has a revenue potential of at least Rs 3,500 crore, said Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers.

“We had only eight penthouses, and then this one family came and bought two full floors, so that knocked off four penthouses, but somehow the team has put in, you know, managed to squeeze in four additional penthouses, which are all also sold,” Mehta adds.

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Over the past 12 years, Trump-branded developments have been launched in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Kolkata.

Trump Towers Hyderabad has already received its RERA registration, and Expressions of Interest (EOIs) are now open. Early registrants will secure priority allocation ahead of the project’s formal sales launch, the real estate developer said.

“India continues to be one of the world’s most exciting luxury real estate markets, and we are delighted to bring the Trump brand to Hyderabad for the first time,” Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said in a statement.

“Hyderabad is one of India’s most dynamic and rapidly growing cities, and I am confident that Trump Towers Hyderabad will become one of its most iconic addresses,” Trump added.

