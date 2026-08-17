Can a solar storm directly harm people on Earth? What NASA and NOAA actually say about coronal mass ejections

Solar activity can heat and expand Earth’s upper atmosphere, increasing drag on low-Earth-orbit satellites. NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory has experienced accelerated orbital decay linked to increased atmospheric drag, prompting an ongoing effort to raise its orbit.

Astronaut radiation risk is more directly associated with solar energetic-particle events, which can accompany major solar eruptions, rather than with the bulk CME plasma alone. Astronauts beyond Earth’s magnetosphere would face the greatest exposure.