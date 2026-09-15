Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
science news
How did NASA’s Roman Telescope save 182 kg of fuel in its first course correction? The 22-year estimate explained

How did NASA’s Roman Telescope save 182 kg of fuel in its first course correction? The 22-year estimate explained

NASA says Roman has fuel for at least 22 years of potential science after a precise burn used 18 kg, not 200 kg. Here is why that is an estimate, not a guaranteed mission lifespan.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 15, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
Roman is travelling to L2 after its August 30 launch
1/6

Roman is travelling to L2 after its August 30 launch

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy on August 30, 2026. It is heading to the Sun–Earth L2 region and is expected to enter its final orbit about 100 days after launch, around early December.

The 22-year figure is fuel potential, not a guaranteed lifespan
2/6

The 22-year figure is fuel potential, not a guaranteed lifespan

Roman was designed around a five-year primary mission plus a possible five-year extension. NASA now says the spacecraft carries enough fuel for at least 22 years of potential science operations. Hardware health, funding and future performance will still determine how long it actually works.

Its first correction used 18 kg instead of the budgeted 200 kg
3/6

Its first correction used 18 kg instead of the budgeted 200 kg

The August 31 mid-course correction was executed with more than 99% accuracy. NASA had allocated 441 pounds, or 200 kg, of propellant for the manoeuvre; Roman used about 40 pounds, or 18 kg. NASA estimates that saving alone could support roughly four extra years. (Credit: NASA)

Roman launched 1,744 kg below the conservative mass limit
4/6

Roman launched 1,744 kg below the conservative mass limit

Engineers based the fuel plan on a maximum spacecraft mass of 9,800 kg, but Roman’s actual launch mass was 8,056 kg. The lower mass reduced manoeuvring needs and left room to fill the propellant tanks beyond the original 10-year requirement—potentially adding another four years. (Credit: NASA)

Some of the projected saving still depends on future manoeuvres
5/6

Some of the projected saving still depends on future manoeuvres

NASA expects Roman’s second course correction later in September to be very small because the first was so accurate. The 22-year projection also anticipates savings during that burn and orbital insertion. At L2, station-keeping burns will be needed roughly every 28 days. (Credit: NASA)

Extra years could expand surveys of planets and the universe
6/6

Extra years could expand surveys of planets and the universe

Roman will conduct wide infrared surveys to investigate dark energy, dark matter, exoplanets and galaxy evolution. If the observatory remains healthy and the fuel projection holds, a longer operating period would give astronomers more time to repeat surveys and track changes in the sky. (Credit: NASA)

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended