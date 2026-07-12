35% of Alzheimer's cells affected: Newly study opens fresh frontier against Alzheimer’s

Inside a vulnerable neuron, toxic proteins begin to cluster and force themselves into dense, unnatural clumps. As the structural pressure mounts, the outer membrane of the cell's nucleus destabilizes, buckles, and begins to shrivel. Deprived of its genetic command center, the entire cell shatters.

This specific sequence of destruction, a newly identified form of cell death called karyoptosis, may finally explain exactly how Alzheimer’s disease and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) systematically wipe out brain cells.

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For decades, neuroscientists could see the toxic proteins piling up in patients' brains, but they lacked a definitive explanation for the massive, widespread neuron loss that followed. Traditional cellular death pathways simply did not account for the sheer scale of the damage.

To find the missing link, researchers from King's College London and the UK Dementia Research Institute utilized computational algorithms to analyze 3,000 individual brain cells collected from 28 deceased patients with FTD or end-stage Alzheimer's. They discovered unmistakable signs of karyoptosis in 35 percent of cells from the frontal cortex of Alzheimer’s brains, compared to just 15 percent in healthy older adults.

"This study is the culmination of a 10-year journey at King's, from when we first identified karyoptosis in a relatively rare disease to discovering that it is a common feature of dementias which affect millions of people," said Manolis Fanto, Reader in Functional Genomics at King’s College London.

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By mapping this destructive pathway, the team also located its primary vulnerabilities. In laboratory experiments conducted on rat neurons, scientists targeted specific molecular switches — namely the interaction between a kinase called p38 MAP kinase and a structural protein called LaminB1. When researchers blocked these switches, the chemical events driving the nuclear collapse dropped significantly.

"The death and loss of cells in the brain drives many symptoms experienced by people living with dementia," said Rebecca Casterton, Senior Researcher at the UK Dementia Research Institute at King’s and the study's first author. "We have started to lay out the road map of how karyoptosis works, and I'm excited to see future breakthroughs this may drive in the dementia research community and beyond."

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The research team’s next objective is to develop therapies that can replicate these laboratory results in human patients. Intercepting the process at the molecular level could allow clinicians to slow down neuron loss entirely, preserving cognitive function for much longer periods.

"The identification of karyoptosis is a crucial step towards finding targets for treatments that could stop or slow cell loss," said Dr. Sara Rodrigues, Senior Research Manager at Alzheimer's Research UK, which helped fund the study. "It could help widen the window for therapies that tackle the underlying causes of disease, bringing us closer to a cure for dementia."