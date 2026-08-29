After 2024 bleaching: Super El Niño likely to push coral reefs closer to the brink

Why El Niño is a threat

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon in which unusually warm waters build up across the central and eastern tropical Pacific. Its effects extend well beyond the Pacific, altering weather patterns and temperatures across the globe.

For coral reefs, the biggest danger is prolonged ocean heat.

Corals live in partnership with microscopic algae that provide them with energy. When water becomes too warm, corals expel these algae, turning white in a process known as bleaching.

Bleached coral is not necessarily dead. But prolonged heat stress can kill corals, while repeated bleaching leaves them increasingly vulnerable.

And today's reefs are starting from a much warmer baseline because of climate change.

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2024's bleaching event was a warning

The latest threat follows an unprecedented global bleaching episode that began in 2023 and intensified through 2024. Scientists recorded widespread coral bleaching across tropical oceans as marine heat reached extraordinary levels.

The timing of another strong El Niño is therefore critical. Reefs that have already endured repeated heat stress may be less capable of recovering from another major temperature spike.

Climate change is effectively making El Niño's impact more dangerous by raising background ocean temperatures.

Why coral reefs matter

The stakes go far beyond marine biodiversity. Coral reefs support fisheries, tourism and coastal communities while providing shelter and breeding grounds for thousands of marine species. They also act as natural barriers that reduce the impact of waves and storms on coastlines.

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A continuing decline in reef health could therefore affect food supplies, livelihoods and coastal economies.

Researchers and conservation groups are increasingly searching for corals that can withstand higher temperatures.

One approach involves growing corals in underwater nurseries before transplanting them onto damaged reefs. Scientists are also studying corals that survived previous bleaching events to understand whether their resilience can help rebuild vulnerable ecosystems.

The goal is not simply to replace lost coral, but to identify and preserve varieties that may be better equipped for a warmer ocean.

Restoration has limits

Coral restoration can buy reefs time, but it cannot solve the underlying problem. If ocean temperatures continue rising, newly restored reefs can face the same heat stress that destroyed the original ecosystem.

That makes cutting greenhouse gas emissions critical. Reducing pollution, protecting marine habitats and limiting destructive fishing can also improve a reef's ability to withstand climate shocks.

The potential El Niño could therefore become another major test for coral reefs already pushed close to their limits.