Artemis II splashdown: When and where to watch NASA's historic return live

NASA's Artemis II mission, the first crewed lunar mission in over five decades, is set to conclude with its highly anticipated splashdown today, April 10. The return marks a key milestone in NASA's Artemis programme, aimed at sending humans back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.

Here's everything you need to know about the timing, location and how to watch the event live.

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What is the Artemis II mission about?

Artemis II is a 10-day crewed mission that carried four astronauts around the Moon and back, making it the first human deep-space mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. The mission is designed to test the Orion spacecraft's systems, life support and crew capabilities in deep space without landing on the Moon.

When will NASA Artemis II splashdown take place?

The Artemis II splashdown is scheduled for Friday, April 10, 2026. NASA's live broadcast is set to begin at around 6:30 pm EDT (4:00 am IST on April 11), with splashdown expected at approximately 8:07 pm EDT (5:37 am IST).

Timings may vary slightly depending on weather and re-entry conditions.

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Where will the Artemis II spacecraft land after return?

The Orion spacecraft is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego, California.

After landing, recovery teams, including the US Navy, will retrieve the astronauts and transport them for initial medical checks before returning them to NASA facilities.

How can we watch the Artemis II splashdown live?

NASA will provide live coverage of the spacecraft's re-entry and splashdown, allowing viewers worldwide to watch the event in real time.

The easiest way to watch is through NASA's official website or YouTube channel, where continuous coverage of the mission is streamed.

Which NASA platforms will stream the Artemis II return?

The splashdown coverage will be available across multiple platforms, including:

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NASA+ (official streaming platform)

NASA's website and YouTube channel

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Netflix and other partner platforms

The live broadcast begins at 4:00 am IST on April 11, offering full coverage of the final descent and recovery operations.