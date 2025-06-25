Axiom-4 mission launch: India’s Shubhanshu Shukla set for ISS launch today; Check time, where to watch 

After multiple delays, Axiom Mission 4 (Axe-4), featuring ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, is finally going for launch. SpaceX has confirmed that conditions are 90% favourable for liftoff on Wednesday, June 25, with all systems ready at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre. The mission will mark India's first astronaut to reach the International Space Station through a joint US-India commitment.

The launch is scheduled for 12:01 PM IST from Launch Complex 39A in Florida, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and a new Dragon spacecraft. The crew is expected to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at approximately 4:30 PM IST on June 26, according to NASA.

“All systems are looking good for Wednesday's launch of @Axiom_Space's Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station and weather is 90% favorable for liftoff,” SpaceX announced on X.

This mission follows final clearance from NASA and Roscosmos, who evaluated recent pressure regulation measures in the ISS’s Zvezda service module. “NASA and Roscosmos have a long history of cooperation... this professional working relationship has allowed the agencies to arrive at a shared technical approach,” said acting NASA Administrator Janet Petro.

Meet the Crew:

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut, will command the mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla, representing ISRO, serves as pilot.

Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski (Poland, ESA) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary, HUNOR) are mission specialists.

Ax-4 endured several setbacks, including bad weather, a leak in the Falcon 9 rocket, and technical issues on the Russian side of the ISS. The mission also fulfils a strategic promise made between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a milestone in US-India space collaboration.

Onboard, the astronauts will spend roughly two weeks conducting scientific research, STEM outreach activities, and commercial experiments. The mission includes five joint investigations between NASA and ISRO, along with two in-orbit demonstrations.

Where to Watch:

The launch and docking events will be livestreamed on NASA+, Axiom Space, and SpaceX platforms. Docking coverage begins at 2:30 PM IST on June 26.