Blood Moon 2025: Common lunar eclipse myths and the facts that prove them wrong

Lunar eclipses are among the most awe-inspiring celestial events, turning the Moon a dramatic shade of red. But for centuries, these events have also inspired myths, fears, and superstitions across cultures. While science has long explained the natural phenomenon — a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface — many cultural beliefs continue to surround it. Here are some of the most common myths — and the science that debunks them.

Myth 1: Lunar eclipses are harmful to pregnant women

In many traditions, pregnant women are told to stay indoors during a lunar eclipse, avoid sharp objects, and refrain from eating. The belief is that exposure could harm the unborn child or cause birth defects.

Fact: There is no scientific evidence linking lunar eclipses to pregnancy complications. Doctors confirm that eclipses have no measurable physical effect on human health. These myths likely arose from attempts to explain natural events in times when scientific understanding was limited.

Myth 2: Food and water become contaminated

In parts of India and Latin America, people avoid eating or drinking during an eclipse, fearing that food and water become "poisoned" or impure.

Fact: Modern science shows no change in the composition of food or water during an eclipse. This belief may have stemmed from ancient ritual practices tied to purification and fasting, which later evolved into widespread taboos.

Myth 3: The Moon is being swallowed by demons or dragons

Ancient cultures often explained the Moon’s sudden darkening as a celestial battle. In Hindu mythology, the demon Rahu is said to swallow the Moon, while in Chinese folklore, a dragon was believed to devour it.

Fact: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon’s surface. The reddish tint — known as a “Blood Moon” — is caused by Earth’s atmosphere scattering sunlight.

Myth 4: Lunar eclipses bring bad luck

From ruined harvests to political instability, eclipses have long been blamed for misfortune. Even today, some communities view them as ominous signs.

Fact: Eclipses are predictable astronomical events with no connection to luck or human affairs. The association with bad luck is rooted in fear of the unknown, a common theme in folklore worldwide.

Myth 5: Looking at a lunar eclipse is dangerous

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are sometimes mistakenly thought to damage the eyes if viewed directly.

Fact: Lunar eclipses are completely safe to watch with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope. Unlike the Sun, the Moon’s reflected light is not harmful.

Myth 6: Special rituals can influence the eclipse

Some traditions suggest chanting mantras, bathing, or performing rituals to “ward off” negative effects during the eclipse.

Fact: While these rituals may hold cultural or spiritual meaning, they have no impact on the astronomical event itself. The Moon’s orbit and Earth’s shadow are governed by celestial mechanics, unaffected by human activity.

Lunar eclipses are natural, predictable, and safe phenomena. While myths reflect the cultural imagination of past societies, today they serve as reminders of how far humanity has come in understanding the universe. The next time you see a “Blood Moon,” you can watch without fear — knowing that science, not superstition, explains the spectacle.