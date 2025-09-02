Deadly floods looming? Over 400 Himalayan glacial lakes show alarming expansion

More than 400 Himalayan glacial lakes are expanding at an alarming pace and require "vigorous monitoring for disaster purpose," the Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned in its June 2025 report on glacial lakes and water bodies.

According to the findings, 432 glacial lakes across Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh showed an increase in water spread area last month.

Advertisement

"432 Glacial Lakes (out of 681) located within India as per Glacial Lake Atlas 2023 display increase in water spread area during the month of June 2025, and hence demand vigorous monitoring for disaster purpose," the report said.

The report revealed a steep growth in the total glacial lake area since 2011. "The total Inventory area of Glacial Lakes within India was 1,917 Ha during the year 2011, which has increased to 2,508 Ha during the year 2025 (June). There is a 30.83% increase in area," the CWC noted.

Arunachal Pradesh accounts for the highest number of expanding lakes (197), followed by Ladakh (120), Jammu and Kashmir (57), Sikkim (47), Himachal Pradesh (6) and Uttarakhand (5). Overall, across the Himalayan region, 1,435 glacial lakes expanded in June 2025 out of 2,843 monitored.

Advertisement

"1435 show increase in area, 1008 show decrease in area, 108 show no change in area and 292 were not able to be analysed from remote sensing data, during the month of June 2025," the report said.

The warning comes amid widespread flooding and landslides across northern India. At least seven people were killed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand after heavy rains triggered landslides. In Punjab, schools and colleges were shut following fresh downpours that worsened the ongoing flood crisis. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage remained suspended for the seventh day after a landslide on the route killed 34 people last week.

The CWC has urged urgent preparedness measures, including real-time monitoring, satellite-based alerts, and early-warning systems for downstream communities. It also called for coordination between the Ministry of Jal Shakti, NDMA, state disaster authorities, and transboundary cooperation with Nepal, Bhutan, and China.

Advertisement

"The Himalayan Region (HR) is facing important challenges in coping with the adverse effects of climate change. Physically, the shrinking of mountain glaciers and expansion of Glacial Lakes are amongst the most recognizable and dynamic impacts of climate warming in this environment," the report said.

(With inputs from PTI)

