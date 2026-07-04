Forget solar panels? China’s ‘Artificial Sun’ could change how the world is powered

China has announced a major leap in its “artificial sun” nuclear fusion programme with the completion of what it calls the world’s largest superconducting magnet, designed to tame ultra‑hot plasma inside a fusion reactor. The device is part of China’s efforts to replicate the energy‑producing process of the real sun and develop virtually limitless clean power.

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China’s Fusion Dream Powers Ahead

Scientists from the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences said two key superconducting magnets have cleared development acceptance and full‑parameter testing, marking full localisation of core technologies in the project. “This milestone shows that we now independently control the most critical components of advanced fusion reactors,” the research team said, as quoted in Chinese state media.

World’s Largest Fusion Magnet

According to reports, China has built a toroidal field superconducting magnet system weighing about 582 tonnes for its artificial sun facility. The magnet is roughly 21 metres long, 12 metres wide and 3.3 metres high, making it the largest superconducting component ever completed for a fusion reactor system.

Researchers say its volume is about 1.3 times that of similar magnets used in the international ITER project in France, while its energy‑storage capacity is estimated to be nearly three times higher. “The magnet’s performance has set a new international benchmark,” the Xinhua news agency reported, citing test data.

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Why the ‘Artificial Sun’ Matters

China’s artificial sun experiments, centred on devices such as the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), aim to confine plasma hotter than the sun’s core and sustain fusion reactions for long durations. Fusion promises enormous amounts of clean energy without greenhouse gas emissions and with minimal long‑lived radioactive waste.

“If fusion energy can be harnessed commercially, it could drastically cut global dependence on coal, oil and natural gas,” an NDTV analysis noted, highlighting the broader impact of China’s progress. Global observers say China’s magnet breakthrough strengthens its position at the forefront of fusion research, even as key engineering and economic challenges to practical fusion power remain.