From 8 days to 9 months: How a planned flight kept Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore in space for 286 days

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are safely returning to Earth aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon after an unexpectedly prolonged nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Their journey, which was initially planned as a brief eight-day test flight on Boeing’s Starliner, was extended to 286 days due to technical malfunctions that prevented the spacecraft from being used for their return.

The Crew Dragon capsule carrying the two astronauts undocked from the ISS and is expected to splash down off the coast of Florida at 3:27 am IST on March 19, pending favorable weather conditions. NASA has been closely monitoring the mission, broadcasting key stages, including undocking, the deorbit burn, and the anticipated splashdown procedure.

Extended stay

Williams and Wilmore were part of Boeing’s first crewed test flight of the Starliner, meant to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities before it becomes a regular part of NASA’s commercial crew programme. However, persistent technical issues, including thruster failures and helium leaks, meant that NASA could not risk bringing the astronauts back on Starliner. Instead, the space agency integrated them into its long-duration space program, keeping them aboard the ISS until a safe return option became available.

To facilitate their return, NASA coordinated with SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission, which departed the ISS following the arrival of the Crew-10 team on March 17. The transition ensures continuity in ISS operations while allowing Williams and Wilmore to conclude their mission.

Challenges of the return journey

Unlike Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft, which returns to Earth in just a few hours, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon takes approximately 17 hours due to its gradual descent and orbital realignment requirements. The controlled deorbit burn helps minimize heat stress and G-force impact, ensuring a smoother and safer re-entry. Additionally, if weather conditions are deemed unsuitable, Crew Dragon has the capability to remain in orbit for an extended period before attempting another landing.

Health concerns after nine months in space

While the return to Earth marks a significant milestone, Williams and Wilmore will now undergo extensive medical evaluations at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Extended exposure to microgravity can cause several health issues, including:

Muscle atrophy and bone density loss, making astronauts more prone to fractures.

Cardiovascular changes, as the heart adapts to lower gravity levels in space.

Balance and coordination issues, as the vestibular system (responsible for spatial orientation) readjusts to Earth’s gravity.

Immune system changes, increasing susceptibility to infections.

NASA’s medical teams will closely monitor their recovery process, studying how prolonged space travel affects human physiology to improve future long-duration missions, including potential missions to Mars.

SpaceX’s growing role & Boeing’s challenges

The success of Crew Dragon further cements SpaceX’s reliability as NASA’s go-to commercial partner for human spaceflight. The company’s spacecraft has now become a critical component of ISS crew rotations, with multiple successful missions demonstrating its safety and efficiency.

In contrast, Boeing’s Starliner continues to face significant setbacks, raising concerns about its future viability in NASA’s commercial crew program. The extended delay in completing its crewed test flight could impact NASA’s plans for diversifying its human spaceflight options.

