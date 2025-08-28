From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan: India calls for deeper space ties with Russia

India's Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar has called on Russian companies to invest in innovative space ventures and take advantage of its growing market. Kumar was speaking at a function at the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday to mark the second National Space Day, which commemorates the deployment of the Pragyan Rover on the Moon as part of Chandrayaan-3 on August 23, 2023.

"The Government of India has offered lucrative schemes to create a conducive atmosphere in the space industry," Ambassador Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The envoy recalled decades of space cooperation between India and Russia, citing the launch of Aryabhata — India’s first satellite — on a Soviet rocket in 1975, astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s voyage aboard Soyuz T-11 in 1984, and ongoing collaboration on the Gaganyaan human space mission.

The event was attended by officials and experts from Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, which continues to work closely with ISRO.

Kumar also noted the deep roots of astronomy in Indian tradition. "Scholars like Aryabhata studied the movement of celestial bodies and their impact on human lives. Today, from communication to navigation, space has become part of our daily life in India," he said.

Students from the Embassy-run Kendriya Vidyalaya and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre presented space-themed cultural performances as part of the programme.