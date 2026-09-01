Heart and kidney diseases, mental health issues: How diabetes affects men and women differently

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The disease patterns differed by sex. Women were more likely to be diagnosed with mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, or somatoform disorder after diabetes. This was 8.1% among women compared to 5.3% among men.

Men were more likely to develop cardiovascular or kidney disease, at 8.4% compared with 5.3% among women. They also had a slightly higher rate of hypertension trajectories, 21.1% versus 20.2% for women.

Hypertension was the most common complication after type 2 diabetes across all ages and sexes. Men experienced earlier onset of most complications, while women generally had later events.

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The study highlighted a concerning link between diabetes and mental health. Both men and women who developed mental health conditions after diabetes had premature mortality compared to those with other disease paths. Men in this group died on average nine years younger than women, despite using healthcare services less.

Women showed higher healthcare use and long-term prescriptions than men.

Researchers said the findings point to the need for healthcare strategies tailored by sex and age. They recommended routine mental health screening in diabetes care, especially for younger women, earlier monitoring for cardiovascular and kidney disease, and better healthcare engagement among men.

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The researchers noted the study cannot prove causation. Differences in mental health diagnoses may partly reflect varying healthcare-seeking behaviour rather than true differences in condition rates.