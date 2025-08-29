ISRO, JAXA to partner for Chandrayaan-5, says PM Modi. Details on lunar mission here

In a landmark development for space exploration, India and Japan have announced a partnership for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. The collaboration was confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo.

"For cooperation in Chandrayaan 5 Mission, we welcome the agreement between ISRO and JAXA. Our active cooperation will cross the boundaries of the earth and become a symbol of humanity's progress in space," said PM Modi in his address.

PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the joint mission, stating, "I am glad that India and Japan are joining hands for the next edition of the Chandrayaan series or the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission." The mission intends to explore the Moon's south pole, expanding our understanding of the lunar surface.

PM Modi emphasised the broader impact of this cooperation, saying, "I am confident that our scientific teams will be working together to push the boundaries of space science. And, our partnership in space will not only expand horizons above us, but also improve lives around us."

The partnership is expected to enhance technological capabilities in both nations and provide practical applications on Earth.

Here's what we know about Chandrayaan-5 so far