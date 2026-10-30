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ISRO NVS-03 launch today: How India plans to restore its NavIC navigation system

ISRO NVS-03 launch today: How India plans to restore its NavIC navigation system

The mission is significant as NavIC has been facing operational challenges following the ageing of earlier satellites and technical problems affecting newer spacecraft

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 6:29 PM IST
ISRO NVS-03 launch today: How India plans to restore its NavIC navigation systemNavIC, formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to strengthen India’s indigenous satellite navigation capabilities with the launch of NVS-03, a next-generation navigation satellite designed to improve the reliability of the country’s Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system. The satellite is scheduled to lift off aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 11:51 pm on October 30.

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The mission is significant as NavIC has been facing operational challenges following the ageing of earlier satellites and technical problems affecting newer spacecraft. The successful deployment of NVS-03 could help restore the constellation’s ability to provide independent regional positioning services.

READ THIS: 4 launch pads by 2029: ISRO lays out India’s next big space expansion plan

What is NavIC and why does India need it?

NavIC, formerly known as the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), is India’s home-grown alternative to the United States’ Global Positioning System (GPS). Developed by ISRO, it provides positioning, navigation and timing services across India and a region extending approximately 1,500 km beyond the country’s borders.

The system supports several applications, including vehicle tracking, maritime navigation, aviation operations, disaster management and strategic requirements. A reliable indigenous navigation network also reduces India’s dependence on foreign satellite navigation systems.

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However, the constellation’s capabilities have been affected by the reduced availability of operational satellites. The NVS-02 satellite, launched in January 2025, could not complete its orbit-raising manoeuvre because of a technical problem, limiting its ability to reach its intended operational orbit.

NVS-03 brings new technology

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO’s second-generation navigation satellite series. It is expected to carry an indigenous atomic clock alongside other atomic clocks, helping provide the precise timing information essential for calculating accurate locations.

The satellite will also introduce the L1 frequency band alongside the existing L5 and S-band signals. The addition is expected to improve NavIC’s compatibility with modern civilian navigation devices, potentially expanding its usefulness for smartphones and other consumer applications.

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Precise timing is central to satellite navigation because receivers calculate their positions by measuring the time taken for signals to travel from satellites to the ground.

ALSO READ: ‘Must not misinterpret…’: Private firms contribute but ISRO will not be privatised, says Chairman V Narayanan

Why the launch matters

NVS-03 is expected to increase the number of operational navigation satellites in the constellation to four, an important threshold for restoring standalone regional positioning capabilities. However, the satellite will need to be successfully deployed and become operational before its benefits can be fully realised.

The launch also follows a review of the NVS-02 mission failure, with corrective measures incorporated into subsequent operations.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 6:29 PM IST
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