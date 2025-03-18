‘Looking forward to seeing you in India’: PM Modi writes to Sunita Williams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Sunita Williams ahead of her return to Earth. He recalled his meeting with Sunita Williams’ father, Deepak Pandya, during his 2016 visit to the US, and also invited her to visit India.

“At a programme today, I met the noted astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you,” wrote PM Modi in his letter to Williams, which was shared on social media by minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

PM Modi said he inquired about her health during his visits when he met President Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden.

“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts,” said PM Modi, adding that 1.4 billion Indians have always taken pride in her achievements.

He said that her mother, Bonnie Pandya, must be keenly awaiting her return. “After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters,” said PM Modi.

The prime minister sent his regards to Sunita Williams’ husband Michael Williams, and sent his wishes also to Barry Wilmore, who is set to return with Williams. The astronauts are set to return to Earth after an unplanned nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Initially scheduled for only eight days, their mission was extended due to unforeseen circumstances. The astronauts, along with Crew-9 members Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Williams and Wilmore were launched on June 5, 2024, aboard Boeing’s Starliner for its first crewed test flight. However, technical issues such as helium leaks and propulsion system malfunctions rendered the spacecraft unsafe for their return. By September 2024, NASA opted to send the Starliner back to Earth without the astronauts to clear the docking port for other spacecraft, leaving Williams and Wilmore on the ISS.