Must go beyond degrees: Ex-ISRO chief urges universities to deepen research, work on real-world problems 

Former ISRO chairman Dr S. Somanath has called for a redefinition of how universities function, saying higher education institutions must evolve beyond imparting academic knowledge to become active agents of social transformation. Speaking at Chanakya University's Foundation Day 2025, Somanath said, "If you look at the country, we see the universities and the changing India. It's something very interesting to watch. We should redefine the role of universities."

He urged that universities must no longer be content with producing graduates but instead focus on innovation, critical thinking, and societal engagement. "Higher education institutions cannot all be content with imparting just education alone. Of course, these are the places where knowledge is created, and an innovation ecosystem is created, and they become the drivers of societal transformation. But then some of the connects between university and society are still lacking. We should all acknowledge that part," he said.

Highlighting the rapid shifts in technology, economy, and demographics, Somanath said universities must respond to these transformations with a strong ethical and intellectual foundation. "We must be really compassionate, sensitive to societal needs, and of great human dignity. And these attributes - competence, character, and compassion - should continue to shape the teaching, the research, and student life," he said.

Somanath, who served as ISRO chairman from January 2022 to January 2025, stressed the importance of creating a "future-ready" education system. He noted that as fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, climate change, and digital governance redefine workspaces, the universities must build critical thinking and multidisciplinary learning into their core approach.

"We must encourage focus on AI and data-driven thinking embedded across disciplines," the former top scientist said, adding that universities must also address issues of sustainability, climate solutions, and the integration of science, policy, and community action.

'Focus on real-world problems'

Somanath urged universities to help students become not just job seekers but job creators. "Innovation and entrepreneurship are something we need to work on. This has to come up. Enabling students to become job creators and also people who will solve societal problems," he said.

He also underlined the importance of integrating Indian knowledge systems into higher education to provide students with a "civilizational anchor and distinct advantage in a globalised world." He said, "We should never ever forget that aspect of it in a university."

Calling for stronger collaboration between academia and industry, the former space agency boss said the next phase of growth for universities must focus on high-impact research, innovation clusters, and international partnerships that strengthen both academic reputation and societal relevance. "We should really work on real-world problems, which require the attention of academics. This is also lacking," he added.

Somanath concluded by urging universities to deepen their research culture and build strong centres of excellence in public policy, digital society, sustainable development, leadership, governance, and Indian knowledge systems. "A future-ready education empowers students not only to excel in careers but also contribute meaningfully to the creation of this nation," he said.