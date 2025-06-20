₹548 crore at stake as NASA delays Axiom 4, Shubhanshu Shukla waits on Earth

NASA has delayed the launch of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which is set to carry Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla into orbit, citing ongoing evaluations of the International Space Station after recent repairs.

This marks the seventh postponement of the highly anticipated private spaceflight, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 22. A new launch date has yet to be announced.

“NASA is standing down from a launch on Sunday, June 22, and will target a new launch date in the coming days,” the International Space Station confirmed via social media, adding that NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are actively reviewing alternative windows.

The Ax-4 crew, including Shukla, remains in quarantine in Florida to adhere to strict medical and safety protocols. The launch window extends through June 30, with a fallback window opening in mid-July if the deadline is missed.

Commanded by Peggy Whitson, former NASA astronaut and now Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight, the mission includes ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary as mission specialists. Shukla, an ISRO astronaut, will serve as the pilot, making him the second Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

India has invested approximately ₹548 crore (around $64 million) in the Ax-4 program, covering training, mission support, and participation in scientific research aboard the ISS. The deal also reportedly includes training for a second astronaut, though no further name has been announced.

The crew is set to conduct nearly 60 experiments over a 14-day stay on the ISS, in collaboration with 31 countries. Unlike short-duration commercial flights offered by companies like Blue Origin, Axiom’s missions aim to advance scientific knowledge and support national space goals.

The Ax-4 mission is seen as a stepping stone to India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight initiative, reinforcing the country's strategic ambitions in space exploration.