Vikram-1 launch: India's first private orbital rocket enters space; joins US, China

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1's maiden test flight — Mission Aagaman — lifted off on Saturday from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 12:05 pm and successfully entered space. Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, lifted off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

With this, India has become the third country in the world after the US and China to have a private player capable of handling orbital launches.

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Vikram-1 liftoff video

Skyroot Vikram-1 LIFTOFF from SDSC! pic.twitter.com/pcIXRfRXkZ — Anshuman Mahapatra (@TitaniumSV5) July 18, 2026

Who all were present at the event?

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was present at the Vikram-1 launch event. Others present to witness the launch of the Vikram-1 rocket were Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, INSPACe chairman Pawan Goenka, current ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, and former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh and his son Devaansh were also present at Sriharikota.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh with his son Devaansh (Image: X/@naralokesh)

DO CHECKOUT | India's first private orbital rocket launches July 18 — here's everything about Vikram-1

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About the Vikram-1 rocket

Named after the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai, Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.

Designed for commercial launches, Vikram-1 is lighter, faster to manufacture, and highly cost-effective. The mission will deploy multiple customer payloads into LEO at an altitude of 450 km (280 miles).

These include Skyroot's SCOPE satellite, DCUBED's technology demonstration payload, Grahaa Space's SOLARAS S3 satellite, and Cosmoserve Space's Embrace, a robotic arm designed to capture orbital debris.

It also includes an 18-carat gold rocket holding tiny sculptures of Nobel Laureate Dr C.V. Raman, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and Dr Vikram Sarabhai. These sculptures are smaller than rice grains, and the rocket has been designed by artists from Telangana.

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Key stages of Vikram-1 launch

Vikram-1 to carry engineers' signatures, note by PM Modi

According to Skyroot Aerospace, the rocket is also carrying the signatures of the engineers, technicians and team members who helped build it. A special note by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says 'Vande Mataram', will also enter space aboard Vikram-1.

Signed by the people who built it. 🚀



Every signature on Vikram-1 belongs to an engineer, technician, or teammate who helped make this mission possible.



Now, they’re all headed to space aboard Mission Aagaman.#Vikram1 #MissionAagaman pic.twitter.com/BEeHn7OiIM — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 17, 2026

Skyroot Aerospace readies India's first private orbital rocket, 𝗩𝗶𝗸𝗿𝗮𝗺-𝟭 (𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻), for launch from Sriharikota. The mission carries Prime Minister 𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶'𝘀 "𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺" 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱.#IndiaWithVikram1 pic.twitter.com/OV9v6uXQrZ — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) July 18, 2026

PM Modi on Vikram-1 launch

Ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the four-stage rocket is designed to provide rapid and on-demand launch services. "This mission highlights the talent, determination and entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. It also shows how our space-sector reforms are unlocking new opportunities for innovation and enterprise."

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He added, "My best wishes to the entire Skyroot Aerospace team for a successful launch. May Vikram-1 soar high, create history and inspire a generation of innovators. I urge all Indians, especially my young friends, to follow this historic mission and join in wishing Team Skyroot success using #IndiaWithVikram1."

Skyroot's second successful mission

The launch marks Skyroot's second mission after the successful suborbital flight of Vikram-S, the first private rocket to reach space from Indian soil, on November 18, 2022.