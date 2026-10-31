Sugar-free, but at what cost? 6 popular sweeteners linked to faster brain ageing

The study found that the highest consumers experienced a 62% faster rate of cognitive decline, equivalent to approximately 1.6 additional years of cognitive ageing over the study period.

The findings do not establish that artificial sweeteners directly cause memory loss or accelerate biological ageing of the brain. However, they raise questions about whether routinely replacing sugar with certain low-calorie alternatives could have unintended consequences for cognitive health.

Which substitutes were linked to faster brain ageing?

The researchers examined seven commonly used low- and no-calorie sweeteners found in packaged foods, beverages and other processed products. Six were associated with faster declines in overall cognitive performance, particularly memory.

The six sweeteners identified were:

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Aspartame : Commonly used in diet soft drinks, sugar-free beverages and low-calorie food products.

: Commonly used in diet soft drinks, sugar-free beverages and low-calorie food products. Saccharin : An artificial sweetener found in tabletop sweeteners and certain sugar-free products.

: An artificial sweetener found in tabletop sweeteners and certain sugar-free products. Acesulfame-K : Also known as acesulfame potassium, it is used in beverages, desserts and other reduced-sugar products.

: Also known as acesulfame potassium, it is used in beverages, desserts and other reduced-sugar products. Erythritol : A sugar alcohol commonly used in low-calorie foods, confectionery and sugar-free products.

: A sugar alcohol commonly used in low-calorie foods, confectionery and sugar-free products. Sorbitol : A sugar alcohol used in sugar-free chewing gum, confectionery and other processed foods.

: A sugar alcohol used in sugar-free chewing gum, confectionery and other processed foods. Xylitol: A sugar alcohol frequently found in sugar-free chewing gum, mints and oral-care products.

The seventh sweetener examined was tagatose. Researchers did not find an association between its consumption and cognitive decline in the study. However, this does not establish that tagatose protects the brain or is necessarily a safer alternative.

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How was the study conducted?

The research analysed data from 12,772 adults in Brazil, who were approximately 52 years old on average when the study began.

Participants were followed for around eight years. At the beginning of the research, they completed detailed dietary questionnaires describing the food and beverages they had consumed during the previous year.

Researchers used this information to estimate their daily intake of the seven sweeteners. Participants were subsequently divided into three groups based on their consumption levels.

Lowest consumption group: An average intake of 20 milligrams per day.

Highest consumption group: An average intake of 191 milligrams per day.

For context, the researchers noted that 191 milligrams of aspartame is approximately the amount found in one can of diet soda. Participants also underwent cognitive assessments at three different points during the study: at the beginning, midway through and at the end.

These assessments examined memory, language abilities and processing speed, including verbal fluency, working memory and word recall. The researchers then compared changes in cognitive performance across the three consumption groups.

What did researchers discover about cognitive decline?

People in the highest sweetener-consumption group experienced a 62% faster decline in overall thinking and memory abilities compared with those consuming the least.

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Those in the middle consumption group experienced a 35% faster decline compared with the lowest-consumption group.

The difference between the highest and lowest consumption groups was equivalent to approximately 1.6 additional years of cognitive ageing, while the middle group showed a difference equivalent to around 1.3 years.

These estimates reflect differences in cognitive test performance over time. They are not direct measurements of the brain's biological age. Researchers also found that the association was not equally pronounced across all age groups.

Among participants younger than 60, higher sweetener consumption was associated with faster declines in verbal fluency and overall cognitive performance. However, researchers did not find a similar association among participants older than 60.

The relationship was also stronger among people with diabetes than among those without the condition. The finding is particularly relevant because people with diabetes often use artificial sweeteners as alternatives to conventional sugar to manage their sugar intake.

Why could artificial sweeteners affect brain health?

The study raises questions about the potential long-term relationship between low-calorie sweeteners and cognitive function.

Artificial sweeteners are frequently marketed as alternatives to conventional sugar because they provide sweetness with fewer or no calories. They are commonly incorporated into diet beverages, flavoured water, energy drinks, yoghurt and low-calorie desserts.

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However, the researchers cautioned against assuming that replacing sugar with artificial sweeteners automatically delivers better long-term health outcomes.

The study examined the association between sweetener consumption and cognitive decline but did not establish the biological mechanisms that might explain the relationship. It is therefore not possible to conclude from these findings that the sweeteners directly damage brain cells or cause memory loss.

More research is needed to understand whether individual sweeteners affect cognitive function differently and whether other dietary or metabolic factors influence the observed association.

Does it mean you should stop consuming artificial sweeteners?

The findings do not establish that people need to eliminate artificial sweeteners from their diets. Researchers emphasised that the study was observational, meaning it identified associations rather than proving cause and effect.

It is possible that other lifestyle, dietary or health-related factors contributed to the differences in cognitive performance, despite researchers accounting for several variables, including age, sex, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Study author Claudia Kimie Suemoto of the University of São Paulo said further research was needed to confirm the findings and investigate whether other refined sugar alternatives, including applesauce, honey, maple syrup and coconut sugar, could be effective alternatives.