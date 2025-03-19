Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore return to Earth after nine months in space: This is what happens next

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have returned to Earth after a nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS), ending a mission that was initially planned to last just over a week. The two NASA astronauts splashed down off Florida’s coast on Tuesday at 5:57 p.m. ET (Wednesday, 3:27 a.m. India time) as part of the Crew-9 rotation mission.

Williams, 59, and Wilmore, 62, were stranded on the ISS due to serious technical failures in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The capsule, which was supposed to return them after an eight-day test flight, was deemed unsafe following helium leaks and thruster failures. It had to return empty in September.

Here's what happened and will happen next for the two astronauts:

Medical evaluation upon return: Immediately after splashdown, the astronauts were assisted out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and placed on stretchers for standard medical examinations. Prolonged exposure to microgravity causes muscle atrophy, balance issues, and other physical challenges.

Next steps at Johnson Space Center: The astronauts will be flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for further health assessments. NASA flight surgeons will monitor their recovery before clearing them to return to their families.

Post-mission debriefings: Williams and Wilmore will participate in discussions about their extended stay, the spacecraft’s failures, and their experiences aboard the ISS.

Family reunions and personal time: Williams is eager to reunite with loved ones after spending months in space. “It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little bit more so than for us,” she said earlier, expressing excitement about seeing her two dogs and family.

Gravity challenges

Adjusting back to gravity isn’t easy. Astronauts often experience dizziness, nausea, and balance problems. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) explained, “Astronauts returning to Earth often experience dizziness when standing up, known as orthostatic hypotension.”

Weightlessness also leads to fluid shifts, making astronauts look bloated, and can cause significant bone density loss. NASA notes that weight-bearing bones lose approximately 1% of their density per month in space.