The spacecraft that refused to quit: How Voyager 1 keeps talking to Earth after 48 years 

Nearly five decades after its launch, NASA's Voyager 1 is still doing what few thought possible — sending scientific data back to Earth from interstellar space.

The spacecraft is now so distant that a radio signal, traveling at the speed of light, takes more than 22 hours to reach it. Another 22 hours are needed for a reply, making even the simplest exchange between engineers and the spacecraft a nearly two-day process. Yet Voyager 1 continues to function, extending one of the most remarkable missions in the history of space exploration.

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Originally launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets, Voyager 1 transformed scientists' understanding of Jupiter and Saturn before embarking on an even greater mission. In 2012, it became the first human-made object to cross the heliopause — the boundary where the Sun's influence ends and interstellar space begins.

Today, the spacecraft is more than 25 billion kilometres from Earth, racing away at about 17 kilometres per second. Every day, it adds well over a million kilometres to its already staggering distance.

A conversation across nearly 2 days

Communicating with Voyager 1 demands extraordinary patience. Unlike missions in Earth orbit, there is no real-time control.

Mission engineers must carefully prepare every command, send it into deep space, and wait almost two days for confirmation that it worked. If something goes wrong, the entire process begins again. Every software update, diagnostic test and system adjustment is therefore planned with exceptional precision.

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Running on nuclear power

At Voyager 1's distance, sunlight is too weak to generate meaningful electricity. Instead, the spacecraft relies on a radioisotope thermoelectric generator (RTG), which converts heat from the radioactive decay of plutonium-238 into power.

That power source has kept Voyager alive for nearly 50 years, but it weakens a little each year. To extend the mission, NASA has gradually switched off non-essential systems, preserving enough energy to keep its core scientific instruments operating.

Still making discoveries

Although its planetary mission ended decades ago, Voyager 1 is now exploring an entirely different frontier.

Its instruments measure plasma, magnetic fields and energetic particles in interstellar space, helping scientists understand the environment beyond the Solar System and how it interacts with the Sun's protective bubble.

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The spacecraft has also demonstrated remarkable resilience. Engineers successfully recovered it from multiple technical glitches in recent years, despite working with technology designed in the 1970s and communicating across billions of kilometres.

Closing in on another milestone

Later this year, Voyager 1 is expected to reach another symbolic landmark: it will become the first human-made object whose signals take roughly one full day to travel one way between Earth and the spacecraft — a distance of one light-day.

The achievement underscores how far human technology has traveled while remaining connected to its home planet.

Voyager 1 will not transmit forever. As its nuclear power source continues to decline, more instruments will eventually be shut down until the spacecraft falls silent.

Its journey, however, will continue for millions of years. Attached to the spacecraft is the Golden Record, a collection of sounds, music, images and greetings from Earth — a message from humanity that will outlast the civilization that created it.