Why are scientists leaving ISRO? Space agency tightens exit rules for key missions; Inside ISRO's talent crisis

India’s space programme is facing a challenge that has little to do with rockets or missions. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which has powered the country’s biggest space achievements, is now dealing with a growing loss of experienced scientists.

More than 100 scientists have either resigned or taken voluntary retirement from the space agency in recent months, prompting the Department of Space (DoS) to step in with new restrictions on exits from critical projects, including the human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan.

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The move has highlighted a larger concern for ISRO: why are scientists leaving at a time when India’s space ambitions are expanding rapidly?

Private space sector offers new opportunities

One of the biggest reasons behind the shift is the rise of India’s private space ecosystem.

Since the government opened the space sector to private players in 2020, companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos, Pixxel, Bellatrix Aerospace, Dhruva Space and Digantara have expanded into areas ranging from launch vehicles and satellites to space-based services.

For many ISRO scientists, these companies offer opportunities that were previously unavailable. Private firms often provide higher salaries, stock options, greater flexibility and faster decision-making, allowing engineers to move from ideas to actual hardware development more quickly.

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Startups also offer younger scientists the chance to take leadership roles much earlier in their careers and work on emerging technologies.

The trend has been strengthened by former ISRO officials who have moved into the private sector, either by founding companies or mentoring startups. Their experience has helped create an ecosystem that is now attracting talent away from the government agency.

Mission delays and internal concerns

The talent movement comes at a time when ISRO has faced delays in several major missions.

Projects including the Gaganyaan G1 test flight, SSLV-L1, GSLV-F17 and the industry-built PSLV-N1 have moved beyond their earlier timelines. The agency has also faced setbacks in PSLV missions, with detailed failure assessments yet to be made public.

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Some current and former officials have also raised concerns over increasing centralisation of decision-making, arguing that concentration of technical and administrative approvals has slowed processes and reduced operational flexibility.

Calls for a new employment model

Senior officials have suggested that ISRO could look at employment structures followed by agencies such as NASA and the European Space Agency, where permanent staff work alongside contractors and project-based teams.

Experts believe a more flexible model could help ISRO retain specialised talent while allowing it to focus on areas such as human spaceflight, deep-space missions, reusable rockets and advanced research.

ISRO moves to retain critical talent

The Department of Space’s latest directive reflects concerns that the loss of experienced scientists could affect strategically important missions.

Under the new system, scientists working on Gaganyaan and other flagship programmes cannot leave through routine approvals. Their resignations will require clearance from the department.

While the departures represent a small share of ISRO’s more than 14,600 employees, the impact is significant because many scientists carry specialised knowledge gained through missions such as Chandrayaan-3, SpaDeX and Gaganyaan.