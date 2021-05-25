Centre estimates record foodgrain output of 305.43 MT in 2020-21

India's foodgrain production is estimated to rise 2.66 per cent to a new record of 305.43 million tonnes in the current crop year 2020-21, on better output of rice, wheat and pulses amid good monsoon rains last year, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. In the 2019-20 crop year (July-June), the country's foodgrain output (comprising wheat, rice, pulses and coarse cereals) stood at a record 297.5 million tonnes.

Releasing the third advance estimates for the 2020-21 crop year, the agriculture ministry said foodgrain production is projected at a record 305.43 million tonnes.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attributed the rise in production to efforts of the farmers and scientists as well as policies of the central government.

As per the data, rice production is pegged at a record 121.46 million tonne in the 2020-21 crop year as against 118.87 million tonne in the previous year.

Wheat production is estimated to increase to a record 108.75 million tonnes in 2020-21 from 107.86 million tonnes in the previous year, while output of coarse cereals is likely to increase to 49.66 million tonnes, from 47.75 million tonnes a year ago.

Pulses output is estimated at 25.56 million tonnes, a rise as compared with 23.03 million tonnes in 2019-20 crop year.

In the non-foodgrain category, the production of oilseeds is estimated at 36.56 million tonnes in 2020-21 as against 33.21 million tonnes in the previous year.

Sugarcane production is pegged at 392.79 million tonnes from 370.50 million tonnes in the previous year, while cotton output is expected to be higher at 36.49 million bales (170 kg each) from 36.07 million bales in the previous year.

Production of jute/mesta is estimated to drop slightly to 9.62 million bales (180 kg each) in 2020-21 crop year, from 9.87 million bales in the previous year.

The ministry said the foodgrains estimates have been made based on the inputs from states.

