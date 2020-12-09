Farmer unions to hold meet at Singhu border after Centre sends draft proposal

The agitating farmers' unions will hold a meeting at Singhu border at around 12 pm on Wednesday, December 9, to discuss the new draft proposals sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new agri laws.

Singhu is the first village in Delhi while entering from Haryana and is situated near Narela in North-west of Delhi. This is where thousands of farmers have been camping for over 10 days, demanding scrapping of the three farm laws which they fear will dwindle their income and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

Also Read: Bharat Bandh: Protesting farmers block Delhi-Meerut highway

Following an inconclusive meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and protesting farmers (on Tuesday, December 8), the government will send them new propositions basis which they will decide whether to renew negotiations with the Centre or not.

The same will be taken a call upon at the farmers' unions meeting. The big meeting, which was to take place between the protesting farmers and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday, has also been called off.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation regarding the next meeting yet, according to sources who added that the government kept repeating the same assurances to the farmers at Tuesday's meeting, proposing amendments to the laws, but farmers were adamant that they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

Also Read: Farmers' protest: 18 parties, bank unions lend support; farmers call for Bharat bandh on Dec 8

This led to the talks, the fifth since the protests started, ending in a deadlock. Although the negotiations failed to make any breakthrough, the government told farmers that it would send fresh proposals on Wednesday which they will discuss during a meeting at the Singhu border.

However, the government has said that the laws will reform the agriculture sector and will remove middlemen allowing farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, five opposition leaders will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest over new farm laws.

The delegation scheduled to meet President Kovind comprises Sharad Pawar from NCP, Rahul Gandhi from INC, D Raja from CPI, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), and TKS Elangovan from DMK.