Monsoon 2015

After RBI, Nabard calls farm loan waivers a 'moral hazard'

BT Online
"Debt waivers create a moral hazard from a credit repayment perspective and we cannot have omnibus waivers," chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala said, a week after the UP government announced a Rs 36,000-crore farm loan waiver package.

 
 

Second green revolution may not be that far

Moody monsoon may reduce kharif output

Crop sowing accelerates on surplus monsoon rains

Rains ease low-crop concerns in El Nino year

Weather forecasters are not convinced and have warned of severe dryness in the autumn months.

Skymet gives hope, predicts normal monsoon

The agency has also downplayed the El-Nino factor, saying the chances of the phenomenon affecting rainfall were remote.
Govt announces roadmap to tackle drought demon

Govt sees record kharif crop despite deficient monsoon

A record production of pulses, oilseeds and coarse cereals is expected on higher acreage under these crops.
Food inflation not correlated with monsoon: Study

Monsoon covers entire India ahead of schedule

According to IMD, the revival of monsoon rains in the grain bowl of northwest and central regions should help speed up the sowing of main summer crops.
Rural economy may contract first time in 10 years as drought looms

Agriculture sector shrinks for the first time in five years on deficient rains

The agriculture sector posted two straight quarters of negative growth of 1.1 per cent each to March.

FM allays fears of rising food prices on poor monsoon

Allaying fears of food prices going up due to deficient rains he said that there are adequate stocks available.

