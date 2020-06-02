Business Today
Trading hours for agricultural commodities revised to 9 am-9 pm

The bourse had reduced the agriculture commodity trade timing to 5 pm after the breakout of coronavirus pandemic

twitter-logo PTI        Last Updated: June 2, 2020  | 15:10 IST
Leading stock exchange BSE has revised trading hours for internationally referenceable agricultural commodities till 9 pm. The revised timing has come into effect from Tuesday, the exchange said in a circular.

The bourse had reduced the agriculture commodity trade timing to 5 pm after the breakout of coronavirus pandemic. Now, it has said that trading in internationally referenceable agri-commodities to begin at 9 and close at 9 pm.

Trading in non-agri commodities like crude oil would continue from 9 am to 11.30 pm.

