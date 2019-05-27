Aprilia Storm 125 to launch on May 30; to compete with Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq, Hero Maestro Edge

Aprilia Storm 125, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, will be launching in India on May 30, 2019. Piaggio India's new Aprilia Storm 125 is likely to be cheaper than the Aprilia SR 125 and will be avaliable at a price of Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom). Dealerships have already started accepting bookings for the new Aprilia scooter, with an advance payment of Rs 5,000.

The STORM is here with lots of fun along. Book yours with a special launch price and get attractive benefits. #ApriliaStorm#bearacer#apriliapic.twitter.com/yVFC9QWQVz - Aprilia India (@ApriliaIndia) May 23, 2019

On the outside, the 2019's Aprilia Storm 125 is getting 12-inch wheels instead of the 14-inch ones on the SR 125. The Storm 125 will miss out on the front disc brake present on the SR 125, but will get CBS (Combined Braking System). Apart from these features, the scooter is nearly identical to the SR 125. The Aprilia Storm 125 will be equipped with same set dual-purpose tyres as its elder sibling.

The Aprilia Storm 125 is powered by the 124.49cc engine, which churns out 9.9Nm of torque and 9.6PS of power. The scooter receives a telescopic fork suspension at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Unlike the SR 125, the Aprilia Storm 125 gets bright-coloured paint scheme.

The Aprilia Storm 125 will be competing against the Honda Grazia, TVS NTorq 125, and the newly-launched Hero Maestro Edge 125, which are priced respectively at Rs 58,252, Rs 60,723 and Rs 58,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

