Audi launches sporty all-rounder 'Q2' in Coimbatore at Rs 35 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Wednesday launched its sporty all-rounder Audi Q2 in the city. Perfectly suited to everyday driving and a capable companion on adventure trips, Audi Q2 is a luxury all-rounder and priced at Rs 34.99 lakh (Standard) ex-showroom.

"We are extremely happy to introduce the Audi Q2 that excites young and progressive customers to the Audi Family. The Audi Q2 is a powerful, versatile all-rounder. The Audi Q2 combines things buyers desire design, experience, connectivity, and infotainment. We are positive that the Audi Q2 is going to break the usual norms and exceeds all expectations," the Dealer Principal, Audi Coimbatore C R Anandakrishnan said in a statement here.

The Audi Q2 is engineered for every need and feels at home anywhere, the city or in the great outdoors. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out a strong 190hp.

With Progressive Steering, quattro all-wheel drive and sporty dimensions, this is a car that offers excellent driving dynamics and courtesy Audi Drive Select, you can customize the driving experience to your liking, the statement said.

