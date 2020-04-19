BS-VI Hyundai Santro launched in India; Check out price, features, variants

Hyundai has released the BS-VI version of Santro starting at Rs 4.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car is available in CNG and petrol variants.

The car was launched in India back in late 2018, but with the BS-VI rules coming into play, the South Korean carmaker has released the current version of the car now. It was initially priced at Rs 3.89 lakh, but Hyundai increased the price by Rs 25,000 and discontinued the entry-level D-Lite and Era variants.

The Santro has several features on the outside like signature-style cascading chrome front grille, sweptback headlamps, front fog lamps, dynamic Z-shaped character lines, turn indicator on ORVMs, 14-inch wheels, dual-tone bumpers, stylish rear taillight which highlights its sporty design.

On the inside, the car provides latest features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, standard driver-side airbag, rear parking sensor, ABS with EBD, seat-belt reminder, speed alert system for a convenient, comfortable and overall better driving experience.

A dual-tone beige and black interiors are available for all the variants. Alternatively, buyers can also choose the all-black interiors with Diana Green colour inserts.

The car is now powered by a BS-VI compliant 1.1-litre Epsilon MPI engine. The petrol version delivers a power of 68 bhp and 99 Nm torque. The CNG variant delivers a power figure of 58 bhp, 84 Nm.

The petrol variant gives you an optional AMT unit along with 5-speed manual transmission, but the CNG comes with only the 5-speed gearbox.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the new Hyundai Santro: