Coronavirus update: Skoda Auto Volkswagen sets up 1,100-bed facility in Pune

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has pledged to set up a facility with more than 1,000 beds in Pune to fight coronavirus. The carmaker has said that it has donated Rs 1 crore to Sassoon Hospital in Pune for setting up the 1,100-bed facility.

"The contribution is made towards essential medical consumables and critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting the COVID-19," Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said in a press release.

The Volkswagen Group subsidiary has said that it has also produced reusable face shields within the Chakan factory to offer a primary level of protection to healthcare providers who are on the frontline in coronavirus fight.

Skoda Auto VW India said the masks were certified and can be used in ICU while treating COVID-19 patients. The company added that approval has been obtained from Dr Ajay Chandanwale, Dean of the Maharashtra State Government-run Sassoon General Hospital.

"The transparent sheet that forms the shield can be sanitised after 6-8 hours before reuse," Skoda Volkswagen India stated.

Besides, the company will also import medical supplies to India through Volkswagen AG.

In partnership with an NGO, Volkswagen India said it will be donating 35,000 sanitizers to Sassoon General Hospital (Pune), Kasturba Gandhi Hospital (Mumbai) and Government Hospital (Aurangabad). Additionally, it will also distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region with the support from Annamitra Foundation.

In collaboration with the Czech Technical University, the parent company Skoda Auto has developed reusable FFP3 respirators for hospitals using 3D printer.

Skod Auto said that Volkswagen Group also said it was organising medical materials including face masks, gloves, disinfectants, clinical thermometers, protective goggles and protective clothing for medical personnel.

