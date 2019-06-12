Ducati Hypermotard 950 launched in India at Rs 11.99 lakh; check out specifications, other details

Ducati has unveiled the 931cc beast, dubbed the "Hypermotard 950" in India today. Designed by Pierre Terblanche, the Ducati Hypermotard was first seen at the November 2005 EICMA in Milan, Italy. The Ducati Hypermotard 950 has a look of an ergonomically designed dirt bike but carries the soul of a superbike. The new Hypermotrad 950 has replaced the Hypermotard 939 and comes with a completely redesigned engine, brand new chassis and suspension and modern electronics box.

To a bystander, the Hypermotard 950 offers an aggressive yet sporty look. The wide handlebar, narrow sides and low weight gives the bike a surprising dexterity while switching directions. From the front, you are greeted with the Hypermotard's trademark beak subdued only by the headlight with a Daytime Running Light (DRL). The look is further enhanced by under-tail double silencers and minimal fairings. The bike has an all-new instrument cluster with a 4.3-inch TFT display that brings back the memories of the 1,000 cc Ducati Panigale V4.

The 114 HP Testastretta 11 degree (L-twin liquid cooled) engine allows the new Hypermotard 950 to develop a peak torque of 96 Nm at 7,250 RPM. As much as 82 per cent of the torque is available at 3,000 RPM, and 88 per cent of it is available from 5,000-9,000 RPM. The new Hypermotard 950 is also available in a restricted power version of 35KW, but there is no announcement regarding its availability in India. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and comes with a lightweight clutch and alternator covers, a lighter gear shift drum, aluminium belt tensioner, magnesium head covers and a hydraulic-control wet clutch with anti-wheelie function.

The price of the Hypermotard 950 is set at Rs 11.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom India). For that price, the Hypermotard 950 offers you the cutting-edge electronics based on the use of the Bosch 6-axis inertial platform. The new Hypermotard 950 can also be configured according to 3 Riding Modes: Sport, Touring and Urban - making it a 'hyper' yet fun bike.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6 FI unveiled, to go on sale from September 2019

Also Read: Slowdown Blues: Passenger vehicles sales decline 20.5% in May; lowest since 2001

Also Read: Toyota Glanza launched in India at Rs 7.22 lakh; here're the details

Also Read:2019 Hyundai Venue unveiled in India; check out price, features