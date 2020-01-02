Honda Activa 6G with BS-VI engine to be launched on January 15

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is ready to launch the Activa 6G with a BS-VI compliant engine this month. An invite sent by the auto manufacturer mentions a launch event scheduled on January 15 where the Honda 6G is most likely to be unveiled. This new Honda Activa 6G will adhere to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms that come into effect from April 1, 2020.

While details of the upcoming Honda Activa 6G are not known yet, it is likely to retain some features from the Activa 5G. Honda Activa 6G is likely to sport the company's silent start-stop system. Honda Activa 5G is among the few scooters in India that come with full-metal body panels and the Activa 6G is likely to continue with them. Some design tweaks are expected, but nothing has been confirmed by the company yet.

Even if the engine undergoes a massive overhaul to meet BS-VI standards, Honda will most likely use a 110cc engine for the Honda Activa 6G. There might be a drop in output, though, in comparison to the motor 7.96hp power and 9Nm torque that the Activa 5G produces.

This will be the second scooter by Honda to get the BS-VI treatment. The company has already launched BS-VI compliant variants of Activa 125 and SP 125. It will also be the second 110cc scooter after TVS Jupiter to become BS-VI compliant.

Honda Activa 6G will surely get a price hike due to the modifications for making it BS-VI compliant. Currently, Activa 5G prices begin at Rs 55,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Prices for the top-end variant of BS-VI Activa 125 rose by Rs 9,000. The jump in prices for the successor of Activa 5G is likely to be less than that.

