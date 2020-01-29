Honda Amaze launched with BS-6 compliant engines; prices begin at Rs 6.09 lakh

Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Company has updated its compact sedan Amaze in India with BS-6 compliant engines. The price for the updated Honda Amaze starts at Rs 6.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BS-6 compliant Honda Amaze still has the same 1.5-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol engines. Both engines offer same power output as the non-BS6 compliant models and have the same transmission options.

The updated Honda Amaze's 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produces 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of torque. Honda Amaze's petrol variant claims to deliver fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.3 kmpl with the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The car's BS6 compliant 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine with manual transmission produces 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque and offers 24.7 kmpl of fuel efficiency. However, the CVT trim in the diesel engine produces 80 PS and 160 Nm torque with a fuel efficiency of 21 kmpl.

Honda has also provided the compact sedan with an exhaust gas after-treatment system with NOx Storage Catalyst (NSC) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) to meet the emission targets with the diesel engine.

Ex-showroom prices of BS-6 compliant Honda Amaze variants

Amaze BS-6 Petrol E MT - Rs 6,09,900

Amaze BS-6 Petrol S MT - Rs 6,81,900

Amaze BS-6 Petrol V MT - Rs 7,44,900

Amaze BS-6 Petrol VX MT - Rs 7,92,900

Amaze BS-6 Petrol S CVT - Rs 7,71,900

Amaze BS-6 Petrol V CVT - Rs 8,34,900

Amaze BS-6 Petrol VX CVT - Rs 8,75,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel E MT - Rs 7,55,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel S MT - Rs 8,11,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel V MT - Rs 8,74,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel VX MT - Rs 9,22,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel S CVT - Rs 8,91,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel V CVT - Rs 9,54,900

Amaze BS-6 Diesel VX CVT - Rs 9,95,900

