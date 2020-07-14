Honda City 2020 to go on sale tomorrow; check out price, booking options, features

Honda City 2020 will be launched in the country tomorrow. Earlier in June, Honda had confirmed the launch of the new version of their now-iconic Honda City. The Honda City 2020 is expected to refresh the competition in its market segment. The car has been available for pre-order for over a month now. It can be booked on Honda's official website with an upfront payment of just Rs 5,000.

Honda City 2020 Design - Exterior

The design of the Honda City 2020 is based on the original model with a fair share of tweaks made to give it a modern touch. The fifth-generation Honda city is wider than all its competitors which include the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new Honda City has a sleek chrome grille with LED headlamps on both sides. The LED lamps are integrated with DRL and l-Shaped LED indicators. The new taillight comes with Z-shaped LED DRLs. The Honda City 2020 also has a new design for its alloy wheel rims.

Honda City 2020 Design - Interior

The interior is where the Honda City 2020 has made the most improvements compared to its previous versions. The interior features include an electric sunroof, automatic AC, ambient lighting and a fully digital instrumental panel. It also has an 8-inch touchscreen

infotainment system which keeps the car connected to the user's phone or other such devices.

A multitude of safety features have also been added to the Honda City 2020. These include lane-watch camera, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, emergency stop signal, and agile handling assist.

Honda City 2020 Engine

The car is available in two engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol variant can generate up to 119 bhp and a maximum torque of 145 Nm. While the diesel variant can generate up to 98 bhp and maximum torque of 200 Nm.

Honda City 2020 Price

The price of Honda City 2020 is expected to be between Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Localisation of over 600 items to cut trade deficit with China by $10 billion; lamps, furniture may see duty hike

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani surpasses Google co-founder Larry Page to become world's 6th richest