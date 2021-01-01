Honda sells 8,638 cars in December, sales up 3%

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 2.68 per cent increase in domestic sales to 8,638 units in December as compared to the same month last year.The company had sold 8,412 units in the domestic market in December 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 713 units last month, it added.

"2020 was a challenging year but the industry showed great resilience and realigned their businesses in the new normal. Quicker market recovery aided by increased demand for personal mobility and our steady positive sales momentum is very encouraging," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel said.

With availability of novel coronavirus vaccines in 2021, the company expects return of optimism to the market and boosting the consumer sentiment going forward, he added.

