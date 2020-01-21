Hyundai Aura launch today: Expected price, features, specifications, and more

Hyundai Motors is launching its much-awaited sub-compact sedan, Hyundai Aura, today. It will not be an easy ride for the Hyundai car, with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Honda Amaze ruling the sub-compact sedan segment.

Bookings for the car began earlier this month, and the car can either be booked via official Hyundai website or at a Hyundai dealership. While booking at a dealership, you need to make a down payment of Rs 10,000. Here's a lowdown on what to expect in terms of price, specifications and features:

Price

The new Aura may be priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specifications

Hyundai Aura comes with three engine options -- 1.0 litre Turbo petrol (100 PS and 172 Nm torque), 1.2 litre petrol (83 PS and 114 Nm torque) and a 1.2 litre ecotorq diesel (75 PS and 190 Nm torque). All the three engine variants are BS-6 complaint.

The 12-variant sub compact sedan is also expected to be available in CNG, and will be powered by a 1.2 litre engine that will churn out a power of 71 bhp and 105 Nm of torque.

Features

The Hyundai Aura is similar to Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS in terms of features like boomerang DRLs and a triangle fog lamp housing.

The car also features Z-shaped LED tail lamps. Chrome has also been used in it to highlight features such as door handles. The sub-compact sedan features 15-inch alloy wheels on both sides.

The Aura comes with a wireless charger and USB charging, emergency stop signal, driver rearview monitor, eco coating, leather wrapped gear knob and air curtain.

Its connectivity features include an 8-inch touch screen infotainment system that enables smartphone connectivity. For the music enthusiasts, this one by Hyundai comes with Arkamys premium sound system.

Dimensions

The new Aura is 3,995 mm long, 1680mm wide and a height of 1520mm, and sports a wheelbase of 2450 mm and a boot space of 402 litres.

