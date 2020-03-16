Hyundai Creta 2020 to go on sale today: Find out features, expected price

Hyundai's latest car, Hyundai Creta 2020 is expected to go on sale today in India. Hyundai Creta 2020 is the new version of the Creta series and was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year. The Hyundai Creta 2020 is based on the Hyundai ix25 which was revealed in China last year.

The Creta series from Hyundai is a market leader in the compact SUV segment, according to NDTV. It is expected that the Hyundai will continue to dominate the segment after the Hyundai Creta 2020 launch.

Hyundai Creta 2020 features

Exterior

According to NDTV, Hyundai Creta 2020 is a complete overhaul of the previous models in terms of design and style. Hyundai Creta 2020 has a multitude of new features. Among these are some features which for the first time are being implemented in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Creta 2020 will come with a new design that will have a 3D cascading grille aided by large LED headlamps. Creta's headlamps will have new split LED daytime running lamps which were inspired by the Hyundai Palisade 2020. The bumper of the Hyundai Creta 2020 also comes with a new design. The SUV has a floating roof design and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Hyundai has designed new LED taillights for the Creta 2020 that will match the headlight design.

Interior

The vehicle has a new dual-tone interior with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display which has all the other standard car controls placed below. The Hyundai Creta 2020 also has a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel.

Hyundai Creta 2020 comes with Apple CarPlay, Andriod Auto and also BlueLink tech. Creta 2020 buyers would also enjoy smartwatch app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting and a rear-view monitor.

Engine and Transmission

The engine variants for Hyundai Creta 2020 include the 1.5 litre petrol, 1.5-litre Variable Geometry Turbocharger ( VGT) diesel, and the 1.4-litre Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) petrol. The transmission system options include a 6-speed manual that will standard across the range for Hyundai Creta 2020. This will come with the option of availing a torque converter for the 1.5-litre Variable Geometry Turbocharger ( VGT) diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) petrol variants.

Price Expectations

According to NDTV, Hyundai Creta is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 15.67, depending on the specifications of the variants.

