Hyundai sales rise 33% in December, sells 66,750 units

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 33.14 per cent increase in total sales to 66,750 units in December. The company had sold 50,135 units in December 2019.

Domestic sales were up 24.89 per cent at 47,400 units, the company's highest ever in a month, as against 37,953 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. Exports increased 58.84 per cent to 19,350 units as compared to 12,182 in December 2019, it added.

HMIL said its cumulative sales in 2020 stood at 5,22,542 units. "The world has witnessed multiple challenges in 2020. However, as the most innovative brand, Hyundai has emerged stronger out of this crisis, leading the way for economic revival," HMIL MD and CEO SS Kim said.

Right from the introduction of innovative initiatives such as Click-to-buy and mobility membership to the launch of Aura, all-new Creta, new Verna, new Tucson and all-new i20 coupled with multiple powertrain options, the company has redefined experiences to give customers superior products and services in every segment, he added. "This clearly reflected in our domestic sales that achieved new horizons, with Hyundai managing to increase market share for the second year in succession," Kim said.

HMIL achieved a new milestone of highest production in a single month since inception with 71,178 units in December, he noted. The company has also emerged as one of the most preferred brands for SUVs in the country with Creta and Venue leading sales charts, Kim said.

"Looking towards the future, we are proceeding with cautious optimism and positively anticipate green shoots of recovery in 2021," he added.

