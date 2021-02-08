Jaguar I-PACE electric SUV to launch in India on March 9

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday announced that the firm will launch its maiden all-electric SUV I-PACE in India on March 9, 2021. JLR has already started accepting booking orders for the car in the country.

Jaguar India posted a tweet announcing the launch date of Jaguar I-PACE.

All-Electric Jaguar I-PACE. Arriving in India on 9th March, 2021. Dramatic Design. Innovative Technology. Exciting Performance. Zero Emissions. Soon to become a reality on Indian roads. Know more: https://t.co/xqs6UlU0Sa#FutureIsElectric #Jaguar #IPACEpic.twitter.com/vSUJ8xsOuC - Jaguar India (@JaguarIndia) February 8, 2021

JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement, "After the fabulous response to the digital launch of the Land Rover Defender, we are excited about curating yet another digital experience for the launch of Jaguar I-PACE in India."

Suri further added, "This digital event will provide a peek into a future-facing urban metropolis that is practically designed from the perspective of a sustainable ecosystem, uses innovative technologies and supports efficient modes of mobility like electric vehicles."

Jaguar I-PACE will be equipped with a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery which is capable of producing 294 kW and 696 Nm of peak torque. The EV's battery will take around 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent. The Jaguar I-PACE is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph within just 4.8 seconds. The all-electric vehicle will be available in three trims - S, SE and HSE.

The Tata Motors subsidiary has partnered with Tata Power for providing home and office EV charging solutions to its customer who purchase the Jaguar I-PACE.

