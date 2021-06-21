JLR opens bookings for new F-PACE SVR in India

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Monday said it has commenced bookings for the updated version of F-PACE SVR SUV in the country.

Sitting at the top of the Jaguar performance SUV range, the new F-PACE SVR is faster than ever and features motorsport-inspired exterior design, a luxurious interior and the latest connected technologies, the company said in a statement.

"The new F-PACE SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sports car like performance from their SUVs, JLR India President and MD Rohit Suri noted.

The model comes with five-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine, mated with eight-speed automatic transmission, which delivers 700 Nm torque and drives enhanced performance with capability of 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds.

The new version also features better safety and connected features.

The Jaguar range in India includes XE (starting at Rs 46.64 lakh), XF (starting at Rs 55.67 lakh), I-PACE (starting at Rs 1.05 crore) and F-TYPE (starting at Rs 97.97 lakh).

JLR has dealerships across 24 cities in the country.

