Katrina Kaif purchases super-luxurious Range Rover worth Rs 2.65 crore

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has bought a new Range Rover worth Rs 2.65 crore. The actress also owns an Audi Q7. The actress has reportedly purchased Range Rover's Vogue SE Diesel LWB model.

Katrina has apparently also got the licence plate number '8822' for her new car, which is the same as the one on her Audi Q7.

Yogen Shah, a Mumbai based photographer, posted an image of the two cars on Instagram.

The Range Rover is powered by 4.4 litres SD-V8 diesel engine that produces 335 bhp at 3500 rpm. The Range Rover has 8.70 Kmpl of fuel efficiency and an electric power steering.

There are many other Bollywood celebrities who own Range Rover including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar among others.

Katrina is not the only one who is into luxury cars in Bollywood. Actor Salman Khan owns SUVs including Land Cruiser Prado and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

The Bachchan family's garage has luxurious Lexus LX 570 from Lexus brand, priced at Rs 2.32 crores.

Actor Randeep Hooda also recently bought a luxury car, Mercedes-Benz GLS, priced at Rs 85.67 lakh.