Kia Sonet to launch in August; compact SUV segment gears for shake up

Kia's latest offering the Kia Sonet compact SUV is expected to launch in India in August. The starting price of the Kia Sonet Compact SUV at the time of launch is expected to be around Rs 8 lakh.

Kia Sonet was revealed to the world at the Greater Noida Auto Expo 2020. The Kia Sonet is expected to intensify the competition in the compact SUV market segment. The compact SUV segment is currently dominated by Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport among others.

Earlier this year, Kia had hinted that the Kia Sonet would be launched around the festive season which is slated to begin in August and last till November. Head of Marketing and Sales at Kia Motors India Manohar Bhat has said that the date of the launch of the car has not been pushed back despite the COVID-19 outbreak. "We intend to go with our pre-existing idea of launching it in the festival season irrespective of COVID issues. Our vendors, our suppliers, everyone is on track for us to come out with the vehicle in

the festive season which is August-October period," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Talking about the vehicle's design and features, Bhat said that the Kia Sonet would bring never-before-seen features to the compact SUV segment. Among these is a clutchless gearbox. "Sonet has a clutchless manual gearbox which is new for the segment. Basically, it will have a manual gear but won't have a clutch at all. So, it will have the fun of engaging gears without the tedium of having to press the clutch - best of both worlds," Bhat added.

The Kia Sonet compact SUV like all other vehicles form Kia has the company's signature tiger-nose grille at the front and the two-part headlight design. Under the headlamps are a pair of large air dams. The bumper of Kia Sonet has silver elements running across, giving it a rugged look. Kia Sonet has a horizontal red LED strip that runs below the rear glass. It links the tail-light clusters on both sides of the Kia Sonet.

Inside the car is a large touchscreen infotainment system which allows phone connectivity, interior climate control. It has a steering-mounted control system among other features. Features that are exclusive to the top model of the car include ventilated seats, cruise control, sunroof and a wireless phone charger. Kia Sonet comes with a 1.2 lire petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

