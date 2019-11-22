Mahindra launches new mini-truck 'Jeeto Plus'; promises 'Badi Gadi, Badi Kamai'

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd has launched a new and advanced variant of its mini-truck Jeeto, called the Jeeto Plus. The mini-truck is priced at Rs 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new Jeeto Plus comes with a payload capacity of over 700 kg, a loading area of 7.4 feet, and a 10.5-litre fuel tank.

The Mahindra Jeeto Plus, which is a sub-1 tonne light commercial vehicle, has a longer deck than its predecessor. The advanced version of the Jeeto also gets a warranty of 72,000 km or 3 years (whichever comes earlier).

Mahindra & Mahindra's Business Head- Small Commercial Vehicles, Satinder Singh Bajwa, while speaking about the new Jeeto Plus, stated, "With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers an excellent value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise of 'Badi Gadi, Badi Kamai, Badi Kamoyabi', Jeeto Plus enables the customers to earn more profitability and prosperity."

"This mini-truck's stylish looks, car-like comfort and unmatched safety will build on the popularity of the original Jeeto mini-truck. We firmly believe that Jeeto Plus will make its mark in the Indian market with its qualities and competitive price like our products in other segments," Bajwa added.

The new Mahindra Jeeto Plus has a 625 cc single-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine, which generates 16 bhp at 3600 rpm and produces 38 Nm of peak torque at 1200-2200 rpm. The power unit is linked to a 4-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the new Jeeto Plus' engine is also 30 per cent more fuel-efficient when compared to Mahindra Jeeto and provides a mileage of 29.1 kmpl.

Also Read: CSB Bank IPO opens today: 5 things to know before you subscribe

Also Read: DHFL shares locked at 5% upper circuit amid reports Adani, Piramal Groups top contenders for takeover

Also Read: Stake sale in 5 PSUs: Will the govt be fourth time lucky in achieving its divestment target?