Mahindra launches special edition Bolero Power Plus; limited to 1,000 units

Automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra has launched a special edition model, Bolero Power+ in India ahead of the festive season. The new off-road SUV now has airbags and ABS across all variants. The rugged SUV Bolero Power+ will come with a premium of around Rs 22,000 over the regular models. The new Mahindra Bolero Power+ is priced Rs 7.85 lakh up to Rs 8.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

Additionally, the Bolero Power+ will be available with a BS6 readiness certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology, and the BS6 compliant model will be made available from early 2020. Moreover, the Special Edition model will be limited to only 1000 units.

The special edition Mahindra Bolero Power+ comes with features -- Special Edition Decal, Special Edition Scuff Plates, Special Edition Seat Covers, Special Edition Carpet Mats, Special Edition Steering wheel cover, Front Bumper with Fog Lamps, Spoiler with Stop lamp. Rest of the equipments in Bolero Power+ are the same as the regular variant of Bolero.

In terms of performance, the SUV remains unchanged, as the Bolero Power+ is powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawkD70 diesel engine on Bolero. The power unit produces 70 bhp and 195 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission system.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)