Mahindra Thar SUV surpasses 9,000 bookings since launch

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its all-new Thar SUV has crossed 9,000 units of bookings since its launch on October 2.

Only 18 cities have been covered in the first phase of markets where test drive and demo vehicles are available for the vehicle, the company said in a statement.

"Despite test drives being available in just 18 cities to begin with, we have received over 9,000 bookings for the All-New Thar, since its launch, which is unprecedented for this segment," Mahindra & Mahindra Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

He further said, "Our endeavour is to ensure that test drive vehicles are available in the rest of the country at the earliest, for more people to experience and book the All-New Thar."

The all-new version of Thar was launched last Friday priced between Rs 9.8 lakh and Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced the model in two trims, AX and LX, with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Designed and engineered in India, the new Thar is manufactured at the company's Nashik plant.